Davina McCall’s Emotional Journey Applying For French Passport

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 18:30

Davina McCall outside the French Embassy. Credit: DavinaMcCall/Instagram.com

TV personality Davina McCall recently explained the emotional experience of applying for her French passport.

On Wednesday, December 6, the 56-year-old presenter took to social media to reveal the emotionally charged process of applying for a French passport.

She announced on Instagram yesterday how the process represented more than a mere administrative task McCall’s decision is deeply intertwined with her heritage, stemming from her French mother. It’s a move that holds significant personal meaning, signifying a moment of healing and acceptance for the former Big Brother host, writes Metro.

Embracing Heritage As Part Of The Healing Process

On Instagram, McCall shared her feelings about the day’s profound impact: ‘Yesterday was a huge day. I went to the French embassy to start the process of getting my French passport. This isn’t about just trying to make my life easier. It was a very emotional day,’ she wrote.

Her journey touches on themes of cultural identity and reconciliation with a past marked by a turbulent maternal relationship. ‘Culturally this feels huge for me. I’ve always felt a huge affinity with France, but I had a complicated relationship with my French mum and I can’t explain why but this feels very healing. Like I’m acknowledging I am half her. And it feels good x vive la France,’ McCall posted.

Supportive Messages From Fans

McCall’s openness garnered considerable support from her followers. Comments ranged from encouraging affirmations to personal reflections on similar experiences. One user remarked, ‘Good for you Davina, such a poignant moment in your life.’

Another encouraging message read: ‘I can imagine that was a tough one Div, but sounds like a win win in the end, I’m glad you got the healing from it. Enjoy the freedom it brings..( on both counts!)’

While another added: ‘I grew up in the U.K. with my Irish parents. I got my Irish passport post brexit. I hadn’t expected to feel so emotional, and yet it was…incredibly so. Welcome back to Europe. Funnily enough I live in France! Blessed to have the freedom to roam.’

In her public life, McCall has not shied away from discussing her challenging relationship with her mother Florence. Reportedly the pair stopped speaking in 2000 and Florence died in 2012 with their differences still unreconciled.