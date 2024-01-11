Weekend Beach Festival 2024 in Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer •
Get ready to groove at Weekend Beach Festival
THE much-anticipated Weekend Beach Festival is gearing up for its ninth festival, set to grace Torre del Mar’s shores from July 4 to 6, 2024. Promising a vibrant lineup brimming with the latest and most enticing musical acts, organisers urge festival-goers, to mark their calendars for a scintillating summer experience.
Last year, this gathering drew a staggering 150,000 attendees, wielding an economic impact surpassing €6 million, solidifying its position among Spain’s top ten most significant festivals.
With four stages on the Torre del Mar beachfront within a venue offering utmost comfort, easy access, camping facilities, and nearby parking, the 2024 Weekend Beach Festival is primed to entertain attendees of all ages and musical tastes.
Following the success of the previous years, the festival returns to Málaga, featuring a star-studded lineup including Melendi, Europe, Steve Aoki, and the internationally acclaimed Latin sensation MORA.
Tickets are now available for purchase at www.weekendbeach.es and El Corte Inglés, inviting music enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a musical journey along the sun-kissed shores of the Andalucian Coast.
