11th century church reappears in Spain

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 22:56

The church standing tall on dry land Credit: Facebook

The dreaded drought through the country of Spain has caused many disastrous effects throughout the nation.

However, one small positive that has come from the crisis, is the reemergence of a sunken 11th century church in the Spanish village of Sant Roma de Sau. Due to extremely low levels of water, the historical building has recently emerged from the waters of a reservoir.

What are being labelled as ‘drought tourists’ are now visiting from far and wide to see the 11th-century church, which was submerged 60 years ago.

The church and surrounding houses were flooded 60 years ago to form the Sau reservoir, which provides essential water supplies to the city of Barcelona.

Usually, it is merely the top of the church’s three-storey tower that usually pokes up above the surface. However, now the entire 11th-century building stands firmly on dry land and has started to attract curious spectators.

“It’s unbelievable how much the water level has gone down,” stated local man Sergio Iberico who visits the reservoir often. Adding that: “I remember paddling here and the water level was at the window of the church tower.”

In January 2023 the water levels of the reservoir were at 19 per cent, which was worrying as the average for the month is usually above 90 per cent. However, current water levels in January 2024 at the Sau reservoir are at just 6 per cent of capacity, a stark reminder of the crisis Spain currently faces.