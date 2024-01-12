Albox lottery winner celebrates!

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 12 Jan 2024
Winner, winner!
ONE lucky resident of Albox has been awarded €392,988 in the ‘La Primitiva’ lottery draw.
The draw took place on Thursday, January 11 and the winner received the grand total prize of €392,988.01 and was one of the three ‘First Category’ winners.
The winning ticket was purchased at ‘Peque Golosinas’ on 15 San Leonardo Street, where office number 5,720 is located, according to information from State Lotteries and Betting.
The winning combination was made up of the numbers 7, 12, 15, 22, 35 and 48. The complementary number is 10 and the refund number is 4.
There is no winner in the special category, but there are two more winners along with the Albojense from the First Category. One of the prizes reaches a resident of the Cadiz town of Arcos de la Frontera, so two of the three prizes stay in the Andalucia region.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
