By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 15:30

Iconic English Hard Rock Band: Deep Purple Rocks La Nucia. Image: Deep Purple / Facebook.

Rock fans are in for a treat as Deep Purple takes the stage in La Nucia on February 24 at 8:00 PM.

The performance will be held at La Nucia’s Auditorium, Plaza Almàssera, 1, 03530 La Nucía.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online from entradas.com

Deep Purple, an English hard rock band formed in Hertfordshire in 1968, is considered one of the pioneers of heavy metal and hard rock alongside Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.

The band’s influential contributions to heavy metal include Ian Gillan’s powerful screams and Ritchie Blackmore’s virtuoso solos.

Deep Purple also had a significant impact on progressive rock.

Known for a diverse range of musical styles, Deep Purple’s early output spanned from rock, as demonstrated in their cover of Joe South’s “Hush,” to strongly classically influenced pieces like “April” from their third album.

The band’s early albums featured extended solos, showcasing their musical prowess, including memorable covers like “Hey Joe” and “I’m So Glad.”