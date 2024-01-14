Unsecured mining shafts threaten hikers in Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 22:54
Urgent Calls for Action as Safety Concerns Grow
Image: Shutterstock/Peter Turner Photography
IN a stark warning, an association in Cartagena highlights the ongoing dangers of hiking and other mountain sports in the region of Cartagena. Despite previous campaigns to the local government, there are still unsecured mining shafts reaching depths of 400 metres in popular hiking areas.
During a recent visit to Cabezo de San Gines, the association pointed out two unprotected wells raising concerns about public safety. Urgent intervention is deemed necessary by the authorities to prevent tragedies like that of young Julen in Malaga.
The Cartagena Association has urged the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and the General Directorate of the Environment to conduct inspections. Furthermore, they request the property-owning companies, like Portman Golf who own land in this area, to undertake necessary safety measures promptly.
They also call for a comprehensive survey to identify all unprotected wells and mining shafts and review existing safety measures across the Campo de Cartagena region.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.