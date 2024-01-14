Unsecured mining shafts threaten hikers in Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 22:54

Urgent Calls for Action as Safety Concerns Grow Image: Shutterstock/Peter Turner Photography

IN a stark warning, an association in Cartagena highlights the ongoing dangers of hiking and other mountain sports in the region of Cartagena. Despite previous campaigns to the local government, there are still unsecured mining shafts reaching depths of 400 metres in popular hiking areas.

Unprotected Wells Raise Concerns

During a recent visit to Cabezo de San Gines, the association pointed out two unprotected wells raising concerns about public safety. Urgent intervention is deemed necessary by the authorities to prevent tragedies like that of young Julen in Malaga.

Safety Measures Required

The Cartagena Association has urged the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and the General Directorate of the Environment to conduct inspections. Furthermore, they request the property-owning companies, like Portman Golf who own land in this area, to undertake necessary safety measures promptly.

They also call for a comprehensive survey to identify all unprotected wells and mining shafts and review existing safety measures across the Campo de Cartagena region.

