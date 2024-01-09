Cartagena’s Naval Hospital: PP’s Call to Prevent Permanent Migrant Camp

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 10:15

PP presses for transfer of Naval Hospital Image: Shutterstock/ Pressmaster

THE Popular Party (PP) is intensifying pressure on Defence Minister Margarita Robles to transfer the Naval Hospital in Cartagena amid concerns that the temporary migrant camp set up in the former medical centre could become permanent. This move follows Mayor Noelia Arroyo’s appeal to Robles for the facility’s transfer to the municipality.

Maria Casajús’s Advocacy for Hospital Transfer

The PP’s Regional Parliamentary Group lodged a motion expressing worries over the potential transformation of the temporary migrant camp into a permanent centre. Maria Casajús, a leading advocate for the initiative, emphasised the community’s opposition to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration using the premises as a Temporary Stay Centre for Immigrants (CETI).

Minister Escrivá’s Assurance and PP’s Vigilance

Despite Minister José Luis Escrivá’s assurance that the hospital is not among the 14 chosen locations for such centres, the PP remains vigilant. They highlight Cartagena‘s existing Temporary Foreigners’ Assistance Centre (CATE), insisting on the urgent need to repurpose the Naval Hospital to meet citizens’ needs.

Naval Hospital’s Historical Importance

The Naval Hospital, inactive since 2011 after serving as a civilian healthcare facility until the opening of the Santa Lucía University General Hospital, holds significance for the community. However, the lack of response from Minister Robles to Mayor Arroyo’s request for the hospital’s transfer continues to draw criticism.

