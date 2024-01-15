ATM’s for Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 12:29
A new era for rural towns in Almeria.
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Bedar
In many areas of rural Almeria, access to cash has long since been a challenge.
However, it appears that for many this problem has been conquered, thanks to an initiative of many town councils who have come together to bring better cash access through ATM’s to Almeria.
Reports show that the inland municipalities of Almeria are ageing rapidly, there are even some whose population is on average over 65 years of age, including Arboleas, Albanchez and Bedar. Not having an ATM to access cash is more difficult for the elderly because of the extra journey to the bank
However, Almeria has taken action, and quickly. Just five years ago, 40 towns in the province did not have any ATMs, but thanks to the Program to Fight Financial Exclusion that was launched in 2020, there are now only seven left without one.
Plans are currently in place to get these remaining towns the facilities that its neighbours currently enjoy, and to complete the success of this much needed program.
