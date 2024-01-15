Julio Iglesias detained by authorities in Dominican Republic

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 9:13

Julio Iglesias, pictured in May 2023. Credit: julioiglesias/instagram.com

One of Spain’s most famous singers, Julio Iglesias, found himself in an unexpected situation at the Dominican Republic Airport after there were concerns about the contents of his suitcases.

The legendary singer, who celebrated his 80th birthday last September, has chosen a low-profile lifestyle in which he lives between the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

However, a recent incident on January 10 at the Punta Cana airport has thrust him back into the spotlight, in which he faced possible detention.

Food-Loaded Surprise

Authorities uncovered a stash of 42 kilograms of food, including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, tomatoes, beets, celery, spinach, and lettuce that he intended to import from the Bahamas into the Dominican Republic.

Makoke, a past romantic interest of Iglesias, revealed her own experiences of bringing him food from Spain: ‘I have sometimes brought seafood from Galicia, because he is Galician and he loves it. They sent it to my house here, in Madrid, and I sent it to him there. Also ham,’

However, it was the sheer quantity of food in Iglesias’ possession that was astonishing, with 42 kilos raising questions about the reason behind it.

Reportedly, the incident resulted in his luggage being confiscated with Iglesias on the verge of being arrested for transporting so much food.

Plant quarantine inspection

The Plant Quarantine Inspection service of the Ministry of Agriculture at the Punta Cana airport detained Julio to inspect his luggage.

The Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, explained the situation. ‘We have an alert, and we have quite strong surveillance throughout the national territory.’ Cruz clarified, ‘It’s not him (Julio Iglesias) or anyone specifically, it’s everyone.’

The incident has certainly left everyone wondering whether Iglesias had a particular reason for transporting such a substantial amount of food. Whether it’s a matter of unique preferences, special dietary requirements, or other reasons.

Rumours regarding his health have circulated, prompting him to address the speculations. ‘I am very worried about everything that choosing a little time of solitude causes.’

He went on to explain, ‘for the people who truly love me for so many years, I would tell them that I have never had my mind clearer,’ he shared on his social media.

A Quiet Life

His last major public appearance was at the Latin Grammy ceremony in 2019, where he received an award. That same year, he held his last concert in Chicago and has not performed since.

Despite selling over 300 million records worldwide and earning a spot in the Guinness Book of Records in 2014 as the best-selling Latin singer in history, Julio Iglesias has chosen to live a life away from the media spotlight.