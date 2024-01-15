Spanish rider in Dakar tragedy

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 16:59

Carles Falcon. Credit: twintrailracingteam/Intagram.com

Tragic news has just emerged as one of the motorcyclists who was participating in the Dakar Rally has succumbed to his injuries following a serious accident a week ago.

Spanish rider, Carles Falcon, a 45-year-old Spanish motorcycle racer, has lost his life following a severe accident on Monday, January 8, during the second stage of the Dakar Rally

The fatal accident

The devastating news was confirmed by the TwinTrail team, who issued a statement on Instagram: ‘This Monday, January 15, Carles has left us. The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible.’

The statement also paid tribute to the personal characteristics that defined Falcon: ‘Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles.

‘He has left us doing something that was his dream, racing in the Dakar. He was enjoying it, he was happy on the bike.’

Falcon, competing in the Original by Motul category, suffered the fatal accident at kilometre 448 of the second stage special.

A fellow rider who was trailing him quickly alerted the race organisers. In response, a helicopter with medical personnel rushed to the scene to attend to the seriously injured rider, who had struck his head during the fall.

Team farewell

The statement added that despite his background as a computer engineer, Carles was deeply passionate about motorcycles, ‘he was an instructor and motorcycle tour guide out of passion. Many have learned from him.

‘He taught with patience, energy, and joy, making everyone enjoy riding motorcycles. This is what he has left us, and we will always keep it with us—all those who have been close to him, family, friends, colleagues, and supporters.’

Following the accident on the stage between Al Henakiyah and Al Duwadimi, Falcon had been admitted to a hospital in Riyadh on the morning of Monday, January 8.

He was later brought back to Spain on Friday, January 12, aboard a medical plane and had remained in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit since his return.

The team’s tribute concluded: ‘We should remember him for his smile and the happiness he brought to everyone.’