UK investigation exposes airline crew corruption

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 14:31

NCA make arrests. Credit: nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk

A husband and wife have been apprehended in connection with a National Crime Agency (NCA) probe into the illicit transport of money and corruption within the airline industry.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 10, a 49-year-old man and his 53-year-old wife were taken into custody on suspicion of money laundering at their residence in Puttenham, near Guildford, Surrey.

Subsequently, law enforcement officials seized approximately £15,000 in cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Additionally, high-value items with an estimated worth of £150,000 were discovered during searches of the property.

Alleged smuggling plot unveiled

Investigations suggest that the couple may have employed airline personnel to clandestinely transport criminal funds and valuable items out of the United Kingdom through Heathrow Airport.

The arrested individuals remain in custody and are currently undergoing questioning by NCA investigators.

Ongoing operation

Border Force authorities have, to date, intercepted £150,000 in cash and goods valued at £100,000 from airline crew members.

These seizures have prompted further inquiries by the NCA into potential corruption within the airline industry.

NCA statement

Barry Vinall, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA’s International Corruption Unit: ‘The NCA are actively seeking out those who aid criminal networks by using their insider knowledge and access to bypass border controls at port and airports, threatening the UK’s border security.

‘We are also working to disrupt illicit cash flows, preventing organised criminals from laundering their money and re-investing it in further illegal activity. Our investigation into these alleged offences continues.’

The arrest of this couple is just the latest development in the NCA’s ongoing efforts to combat criminal activity within the airline industry.

As authorities continue to investigate and uncover potential corruption and smuggling plots, the implications for border security and money laundering in the UK remain at the forefront of their investigations.