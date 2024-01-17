Police seize counterfeit goods worth €2 million 

By John Ensor •
Counterfeit goods seized.
The was against counterfeit goods in Spain continues with another successful operation conducted in Alicante, Madrid and Toledo.
In a major crackdown, Spanish law enforcement agencies have successfully dismantled a network of counterfeit sneaker distribution across Elche, Madrid and Toledo.
The operation, codenamed ‘Victoria,’ began in May 2023 and culminated in the seizure of over 95,000 pairs of counterfeit sneakers, along with €10,085 in cash. The confiscated assets are valued at more than €2 million.
Agents from the National Police, collaborating with the Municipal Police of Madrid and Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency, worked together to uncover and dismantle this illicit operation.
Their efforts have resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, all of Asian origin, who are now facing charges related to crimes against industrial property and smuggling.
The ‘Victoria’ operation targeted multiple locations where counterfeit sneakers were being introduced into the market, all violating industrial property rights.
The illegal activities were primarily centred in the El Carrus industrial estate in Elche, Alicante; the Cobo Calleja industrial estate in Fuenlabrada, Madrid and an industrial warehouse in Yuncler, Toledo.
During the inspections conducted on December 21, law enforcement discovered a significant quantity of counterfeit goods in the aforementioned premises and warehouses.
Experts and representatives from various brands confirmed the authenticity of the seized products as fake, leading to their immediate confiscation.
The operation has resulted in the inspection of nine commercial premises and warehouses in the provinces of Alicante, Toledo, and Madrid, the seizure of €10,085 in cash, and a staggering total of 95,814 pairs of counterfeit sneakers (16,044 in Madrid, 53,364 in Toledo, and 26,406 in Elche). The provisional valuation of these seized items stands at €2,096,384.
Following the successful raid, the seven individuals arrested will face legal proceedings for their involvement in this large-scale counterfeit sneaker distribution network.
Authorities are determined to clamp down on commercial property violations and smuggling activities in order to protect consumers and legitimate businesses.
This operation serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against counterfeit goods in the global market. Law enforcement agencies are committed to safeguarding intellectual property rights and ensuring that consumers receive genuine, safe products.
Counterfeit goods not only undermine businesses but can also pose risks to public health and safety.

