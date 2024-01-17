Princess of Wales recovering in hospital

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 20:07

Princess of Wales. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/shutterstock.com

It was revealed today that the Princess of Wales is recovering in hospital following abdominal surgery.

A statement from Buckingham Palace was published on Wednesday, January 17, which gave a health report on Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Official statement from Buckingham Palace

The official message read: ‘Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday [Tuesday, January 16] for planned abdominal surgery.

‘The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.’

The statement continued: ‘The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

‘Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.’

It concluded: ‘The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.’

No official duties for several months

Kensington Palace has announced that the princess is expected to remain in hospital for a period of up to two weeks. Unfortunately, the princess will be unable to resume her royal duties for several months as a result.

While the palace has not divulged specific details regarding her condition, they have assured the public that it is unrelated to cancer. During her hospitalization and immediately thereafter, the Prince of Wales will not be undertaking any official duties.

In keeping with customary protocol for senior members of the royal family, the palace has chosen not to disclose extensive particulars regarding the princess’s health and recovery progress.

However, the substantial duration of Catherine’s expected hospital stay and the somber tone of the palace’s statement suggest the seriousness of her medical condition.