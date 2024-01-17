By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jan 2024 • 22:41

Spain praises Gandia Skate Park: A €1M marvel. Image: Ajuntament de Gandia / Facebook.

The Government of Spain has highlighted the Gandia Skate Park Bowl as an exemplary case “for facilitating access to sports for residents and professionals.”

The Mayor of Gandia, Jose Manuel Prieto Part, welcomed the Secretary of State for Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, during his visit to the sports facility, which received an investment of €1M which included €700,000 from European Next Generation funds and €300,000 from Gandia Council.

The Mayor plans to present an Investment Plan outlining priorities for improving infrastructures with the greatest needs.

The Skate Park Bowl, situated in the Corea and Beniopa neighbourhoods, is one of the three new facilities inaugurated by Gandia in the last four months.

It has now become one of the best skate parks in Spain and the most significant in the Valencian Community.