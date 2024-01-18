Carlos Baos – Ineligibility to inherit and disinheritance in Spain: A legal insight

By Gillian •
Inheritance proceedings can be a thorny issue when there is a bad relationship between certain relatives. Especially in countries such as ours, where the law establishes that a large part of the assets of the deceased, are reserved for certain heirs such as the ascendants (parents) or the descendants (kids, grandkids, etc.). In today’s article we delve into two legal notions that are often misunderstood: ineligibility to inherit and disinherit proceedings.
Disinheritance in Spain: Legal Framework
Article 848 et seq. of the Spanish Civil Code outlines the specific grounds for ascendants, descendants, spouses, etc. to be disinherited. As an overview, we underline the most significant ones:
Ineligibility to Inherit: Understanding the Concept
Causes of unworthiness are outlined in Art. 756 of the Civil Code. In summary:
So, what exactly is the difference between them?
These two figures may appear to be quite alike. In fact, both share causes that overlap. However, the differences between the two are substantial.
Ineligibility applies to both testate and intestate inheritances. Also, the events that spark the disinheritance must precede the testator’s death, while the causes for unworthiness can occur after. Another key difference is that the causes of disinheritance can only affect legitimate descendants, whereas the causes of unworthiness can be applied to any heir.
Finally, the ineligibility requires a judicial decision (unlike the disinheritance, which is determined by the testator). However, should the disinherited heir contest the validity of the disinheritance cause, the responsibility to prove its validity will shift to the remaining heirs. This underscores the importance of precisely articulating the cause and its underlying basis in the will.
When dealing with potential causes of ineligibility and disinheritance, seeking specialized legal guidance becomes indispensable. At White-Baos Lawyers we will thoroughly examine your case and provide advice tailored to your specific circumstances. Do not hesitate to reach out to us.
