Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 15:21

Guzman brothers donate burger profits. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Charity Burger

Over the weekend of January 13 and 14, Alejandro and David, from @theguzmanbrothers, donated all the profits from their hamburger food truck to pay for school supplies for those less fortunate in the municipality. The generous entrepreneurial brothers offer magnificent service and delicious burgers in Gran Alacant.

Lucky Almoradi

The first prize of the National Lottery held on January 13 went to the number 43422, and the second prize of the draw went to the number 31142. The third prize was for the number 61716, and the winning ticket was bought on Calle Tomas Capdepon in Almoradi.

Green Light

Elche has now given the green light to the demolition project for blocks 11, 12, 13, and 14 on Calle Pintor Benedito, Calle Palombar, Calle Alcana, and Calle Saoni in the San Anton neighbourhood. The demolition project aims to transform the San Antón area by the summer.

Patients Pending

Currently, there are 17,874 patients pending Trauma surgery in the Community, of them 6,449 in the province of Alicante. As well as 14,519 in Ophthalmology, of which 5,867 are in the province; and 12,603 from General Surgery (4,390 in the province).

Forbidden Fruit

A joint action by the Albatera Local Police and the Dolores Civil Guard has managed to recover 600 kilos of pomegranates stolen from the Albatera countryside. Local Police were monitoring the countryside to prevent robberies when they saw a suspicious vehicle containing stolen fruit from a local agricultural field.

Rubbish Run

If you are based in San Fulgencio and looking for someone to remove your larger items such as furniture, notify the City Council, and they will come to collect items and take them to the EcoPark. Make contact through WhatsApp at (+34) 693927778, or via the website sanfulgenciomaslimpio.es

Half Marathon

Runners, make sure to mark April 14 in your calendar for the VI edition of the Guardamar Half Marathon and 10K.

This race promises to be an exciting event, featuring a scenic route along the promenade, pine forest, and the centre of the town.

Participants will complete two laps of the same circuit.

There are attractive prizes up for grabs, with a €200 reward for breaking the test record for both men and women.

Additionally, there’s a €50 prize for breaking the men’s and women’s records among local participants.

For more information or to register, you can reach out via email at info@maratonianos.es or call (+34) 646174549.

Fully Charged

The joint efforts of the Environment and Infrastructure Departments, led by councillors, Noelia Grao and Víctor Valverde, have successfully restored functionality to the municipality’s charging points, resolving issues that persisted since mid-2022.

Out of the 18 originally installed charging points, a staggering majority had been non-operational for an extended period due to technical and certification issues, causing considerable inconvenience for electric vehicle users.

These charging stations, strategically placed in various locations such as the city centre, coastal areas, and districts, were vital for the community.

As of now, 16 points are fully operational, addressing the concerns raised by the community.

The remaining two points are also under attention. One was rendered unusable due to a traffic accident, and the other is scheduled for repair by the technical service in the coming weeks.

Trekking for fun

Guardamar del Segura has launched a program for older people featuring hiking and trekking routes around the area.

The initiative aims to promote exercise among the elderly while allowing them to explore and appreciate landscapes and natural areas of special interest.

The walks are scheduled to take place every Tuesday and Thursday until June 16, from 8:30.AM to 10:00.AM.

As there are limited spots available, interested individuals are encouraged to register quickly.

For more information or to register, you can contact (+34) 633145775 or visit the Department of Social Welfare and Equality on the first floor of Guardamar del Segura’s Town Hall.

Lace up your walking shoes and join in the fun of exploring the surroundings of Guardamar.