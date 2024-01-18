By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 17:30

Copper a sustainable investment Image: ING Studio1985

Copper, humanity’s oldest known metal, has been intertwined with our progress for over 11,000 years. From its discovery by ancient civilizations to its omnipresence in our modern world, copper remains an indispensable element in various industries, positioning itself as a cornerstone for a sustainable future and an attractive prospect for long-term investment.

A Historic Journey: Copper’s Ancient Roots and Evolution

The roots of copper’s significance trace back to ancient times when it was used for tools, adornments, and early forms of currency. Unearthed artifacts dating back to 5,100 BC in Israel and even earlier in what is now northern Iraq, reveal the early mastery of extracting and employing copper by ancient societies.

Beyond its early applications, copper’s utility expanded manifold through history. The advent of the Industrial Revolution marked a pivotal moment as copper’s conductivity propelled advancements in technology, laying the foundation for our modern electrical infrastructure.

Copper’s Contemporary Crucial Role in Industry and Innovation

Today, copper stands as the third most utilised industrial metal globally, playing a pivotal role across various sectors. Its versatility is evident in household essentials like water pipes, kitchenware, and car radiators, while also being the backbone of cutting-edge technologies such as smartphones, computers, and renewable energy systems.

A greener, healthier, and more sustainable future relies on the use of copper. Products containing copper tend to operate more efficiently because copper is the best nonprecious conductor of heat and electricity. Electric vehicles have a copper intensity 3-4 times higher than traditional vehicles. Copper is already an important ingredient in our most innovative technologies, such as smart energy technology, aquaculture, and electric cars, and its role in electromobility, energy efficiency, and renewable energy is growing. As the deadline of the Paris Agreement comes closer, political and economic pushes towards renewable energy and green technology are becoming stronger.

Notably, copper’s significance in the transition to a low-carbon economy cannot be overstated. Its unparalleled conductivity makes it essential in the development of electric vehicles, renewable energy generation, and smart energy technology. Hugo Investing’s forecast of a 50 per cent increase in copper demand by 2040 highlights its criticality in shaping a sustainable future.

Investment Potential: Navigating Copper’s Lucrative Future

Copper’s growing demand positions it as an attractive investment avenue. Often overshadowed by oil and precious metals, copper is emerging as a key player, especially in the context of the energy transition. Understanding the varied investment options in the copper market is crucial:

Copper Futures: A High-Potential, High-Stakes Game.

For those willing to dive into the complex world of commodities trading, copper futures present an intriguing opportunity. However, caution is advised, as these contracts require a deep understanding of market dynamics. Short-term future prices may differ significantly from long-term projections, making it essential to tread carefully.

Which is the Best Copper ETC?

Exchange-Traded Commodities (ETCs): A Convenient Option

Investors seeking a more straightforward route can explore Exchange-Traded Commodities linked to copper. These ETCs offer exposure to copper’s price movements without the need to navigate intricate futures contracts. WisdomTree’s Copper ETC, for instance, provides a convenient way to invest in this commodity.

Copper Mining Companies: Balancing Risk and Reward

Diversifying your investment strategy is key, and copper mining companies can offer a stable yet potentially lucrative option. Unlike speculative exploration companies, established copper mining giants boast steady income streams and operational stability. Companies like BHP, Freeport, and Rio Tinto are among the major players to consider.

Analysing Key Players in the Copper Market

BHP: Riding High on Stability and Profitability

As the largest mining company, BHP combines profitability with stability. Despite a slightly reduced profit projection due to external factors, its earnings per share remain resilient. The collaboration with Rio Tinto to develop a new mine underscores the trend of strategic partnerships in the sector.

Freeport: Navigating Complex Terrain

Freeport’s recent achievement in opening a mine in Mongolia demonstrates their resilience in overcoming operational challenges. While the stock has faced pressure this year, the analyst consensus remains cautiously optimistic, emphasizing the strong buy recommendation.

Teck Resources: Focusing on Copper’s Potential

Teck Resources’ strategic decision to concentrate on copper bodes well for the company’s future prospects. Their dividend yield, although not the highest, adds a layer of investor appeal. With ongoing developments in Chile and partnerships with industry peers, Teck Resources remains a contender in the copper market.

Southern Copper Corporation: A Prudent Investment Option

Staying on par with peers in terms of valuation, Southern Copper boasts solid reserves and earnings per share. With a favourable dividend yield of 4 per cent, it stands out as an attractive choice for investors seeking income.

Rio Tinto: A Diverse Giant with Growth Potential

With a diverse portfolio beyond copper, Rio Tinto offers a well-rounded investment opportunity. Their robust dividends, coupled with strategic investments and a broad resource base, present a compelling long-term prospect.

Conclusion: Harnessing Copper’s Promise for Sustainable Progress and Investment Gains

Copper’s enduring role in human progress from ancient civilizations to our contemporary world positions it as a crucial element for a sustainable future. Whether it’s capitalising on its growing demand through futures trading, ETC investments, or backing established mining companies, astute investors stand to benefit from copper’s trajectory.

For comprehensive insights into investment strategies and navigating the evolving copper market, connecting with experts armed with detailed research and market analysis is paramount. Informed decisions, strategic foresight, and a nuanced understanding of the copper landscape pave the way for long-term gains and contributions to a sustainable future driven by this remarkable metal.

