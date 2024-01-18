Jordan Henderson to leave Saudi Arabian club

By John Smith •
The exodus to Saudi Arabia from European Football Clubs which started six months ago has now seen its first big name decide to leave.
Former Liverpool skipper and regular England midfielder Jordan Henderson has decided that life in Saudi Arabia is not for him and his family and in order to allow a clean break which won’t cost them any wages or fees, his club Al Etiffaq, managed by Steven Gerard, has agreed to terminate his contract.
After playing 19 matches for the Saudi club, this means that he is free to find another club during the January transfer window and It appears that Dutch side Ajax who are sitting in fifth place in the Dutch First Division are making a bid for him.
According to Sky Sports he was due to fly to The Netherlands to finalise the deal on January 18 but as he doesn’t have a work permit for Holland as yet, he won’t be able to play for over them over the following weekend.
Not every player who made the move has settled in to life in Saudi Arabia and although the money is no doubt good, the lack of crowds and quality of matches means that Henderson whilst the first, may not be the last of the British players to return to Europe.
