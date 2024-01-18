News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 15:15

Image: San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall

Art Exhibit

A new exhibit has been unveiled in the Casa de Cultura in San Pedro del Pinatar called ‘Women I Paradise.’ This exhibition will be available to view until February 23 from 9 am until 2 pm and then from 4 pm until 8.30 pm. The entrance is free of charge.

Blood Drive

THE San Javier Town Hall is calling for blood donors to save a life and donate blood at the Consultorio Medico in El Mirador from 5 pm on January 31. Don’t forget to bring your NIE.

Weekend Wine

FROM January 19 to 21, Los Alcázares’ participating bars and restaurants celebrate The Weekend Wine campaign, featuring regional wines from Yecla, Jumilla, and Bullas paired with their iconic menus and signature dishes. For more info see losalcazares.es

Olympic Hopes

LOS Alcázares is set to play a crucial role in the path to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The European Formula Kite Championship, which will take place there from March 15 to 24, will determine a Spanish representative, making it a milestone event with significant media impact.

Weaving Workshops

THE Esparto Friends Association, in collaboration with the Cultural Department of Águilas Town Council, is hosting free esparto (like jute) workshops every Friday afternoon at Huerto Don Jorge. Conducted by skilled artisans, these sessions remain open for enrolment until reaching full capacity.

A-30 Accident

On January 16 a pileup on the A-30, involving up to nine vehicles left six injured. A quick response from the Guardia Civil ensured no occupants were trapped, but emergency medical teams attended to the injured at the scene. One passenger is in critical condition.

