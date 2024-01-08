Mural in Los Alcazares Nominated for Best Graffiti in the World

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 12:00

Los Alcázares' mural vies for Best Graffiti in the World Image: Los Alcazares Town Hall

THE Street Art Cities platform has launched its quest to discover the most esteemed urban art worldwide in 2023, and the latest mural by La Compañía de Mario in Los Alcazares has garnered a spot among the nominees.

Reflecting on ‘Turing’s Dream’ – A Unique Urban Artwork

Entitled ‘Turing’s Dream,’ this vibrant artwork secured the third-highest votes on the Street Art Cities platform in December. Crafted by five skilled urban artists from the Region of Murcia – Karim (Hamgeo), Isaac García (Unoaisaac), José Luis Escudero (Goyo 203), Willy Arenas (Dr. Love), and Jesús Lorente Andrade (La Sombra) – ‘Turing’s Dream’ prompts reflection on Artificial Intelligence.

Mayor Urges Participation: Make ‘Turing’s Dream’ the Champion

The mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, expressed pride, stating, ‘It is a true honour that an Alcazareña wall is among the best murals in the world.’ Encouraging participation, he highlighted the municipality’s artistic skills and urged residents to vote via the Street Art Cities platform to elevate ‘Turing’s Dream.’

Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera emphasised, ‘In Los Alcázares, we value art, talent, and the unity of our people,’ urging the community’s active participation to secure ‘Turing’s Dream’ as the Best Graffiti in the World 2023.

For more Costa Calida news click here