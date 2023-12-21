San Javier Rural Road Revamp

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 19:19
Image: Shutterstock/nblx
SAN JAVIER has just finished sprucing up two rural roads, Tarquinales I and II, investing more than €48,000 in this project. These roads were in bad shape, full of bumps and unsafe patches for cars. Now they have been upgraded to make them safe improving both service and road safety.
These roads play a big role, linking different areas farms, and rural properties to the RM-F23 highway. It’s all part of a plan to boost rural areas, led by the Department of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries. During a visit with the Mayor of San Javier, José Sandoval, the Water Director, said, ‘These changes will really support farmers and businesses around here.’ The Mayor added, ‘It’s fantastic that the Community (of Murcia) responded to our call. This will make life safer and better for everyone here.’
They also upgraded the pavement and cleared the sides to improve drainage. So, now these roads aren’t just safe; they’re ready to roll!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
