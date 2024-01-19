Historic win for Spain’s Carlos Sainz in Dakar Rally

By John Ensor • Updated: 19 Jan 2024 • 13:27

Carlos Sainz on the way to Dakar victory. Credit: CSainz_oficial/X

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz have clinched their fourth Dakar Rally victory, securing their names in the motorsport history books.

On Friday, January 19, the Spanish duo emerged victorious in the car category of the 2024 Dakar Rally, conquering the gruelling desert terrain and making a ground-breaking mark with their Audi hybrid-powered vehicle.

Record-breaking achievement

At the age of 61, Carlos Sainz has not only claimed his fourth Dakar crown but also set a remarkable record as the oldest car driver to achieve this feat.

Sainz and Cruz have been an inseparable force in Dakar, winning all their titles together. Their journey began in 2010 with Volkswagen, followed by triumphs with Peugeot in 2018, Mini in 2020, and now, Audi in 2024.

Sainz joins the exclusive club of drivers who have conquered the Dakar with four different manufacturers, an achievement previously accomplished only by Stephane Peterhansel.

Reliable performance

To succeed in the Dakar Rally, perfection is almost a prerequisite. Sainz and Cruz exemplified this, showcasing a flawless performance throughout the event.

While moments of tension arose, such as a near-overturning incident in the third stage and a crucial tire-saving assistance from Ekstrom on stage 10, Sainz and Cruz remained resolute.

They didn’t even need to secure a stage victory to claim victory in the world’s toughest race, their impeccable driving skills and a reliable machine carried them through the challenges.

Historic hybrid triumph

The 2024 Dakar Rally marked a significant milestone as it witnessed the first-ever victory of a hybrid-powered car in the competition’s history.

Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz, behind the wheel of their Audi, showcased the potential of hybrid technology in the gruelling desert environment. This achievement underscores the continuous evolution of motorsport towards more sustainable and efficient solutions.

Four-time champion

Carlos Sainz’s fourth Dakar Rally victory not only places him in elite company but also equals him with Ari Vatanen, securing his place on the podium of drivers with the most Dakar victories.

The 2024 Dakar Rally will be remembered as the year when they made history with their Audi hybrid, redefining the boundaries of what is possible in the world of desert racing.

In a sport where every second counts, Sainz and Cruz have proved time and again that consistency, skill, and determination can lead to greatness. As they bask in the glory of their fourth Dakar victory, their legacy in the world of motorsport is firmly cemented.