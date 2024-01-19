Nature for sale? Chíllar River privatisation sparks outcry

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 15:53
Backlash Grows Over Controversial Plan
Image: Shutterstock/ Jacek Jacobi
THE Junta de Andalucía’s proposal to privatise access to the Chíllar River’s natural area has stirred controversy. The picturesque Sierra Almijara, spanning from Malaga and into Granada, houses the Chíllar River with its breathtaking limestone gorges and crystal-clear pools.
Overcrowding has led to environmental degradation, impacting the river’s biodiversity. Last summer there were days when approximately 3,000 people passed through the hiking area closest to the mouth of the river between Nerja and Frigiliana. The area has been depleted by the exploitation of illegal wells, birds of prey no longer nest here, and the habitat of many species has been destroyed.
In response, the Junta de Andalucía plans to hand over access control to a private company, limiting daily hikers to around 500 and imposing fees ranging from €6 to €12. Some feel that this move lacks transparency and may not be the best decision for this beautiful natural landscape.
Ecologistas en Acción (Ecologists in Action) deems the proposal a threat to Chíllar, and they say turning it into a ‘theme park’ jeopardises the area’s natural values.
Critics argue for comprehensive studies on the river’s carrying capacity and demand the involvement of relevant authorities to ensure responsible and sustainable management of this natural treasure.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.