Royal recruit: Military training for Norwegian princess

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 17:27

Royal Training for Princess Ingrid Image: www.royalcourt.no

NORWAY’s Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the 19-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has kicked off her military training at the Engineer Battalion in Øverbygd. Following the footsteps of Spain’s Princess Leonor, the future queen was seen diving into military life this month.

Royal Military Training Commences

During her training, Princess Ingrid Alexandra was observed learning about the different components of an assault rifle and mastering the skill of disassembling and reassembling it, as documented in a video released by NRK.

Battalion Commander and Lieutenant Colonel Bjørn Kråkstad expressed their pride in having the royal train with them. The military officials emphasised that no special measures were taken for the princess, and she was subjected to the same expectations as all other soldiers.

Service and Assignment

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is set to serve a year at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord, with plans to move to Skjold camp in Indre Troms. After the recruitment period, she will be assigned a service position, undergoing a professional period with specific education, followed by departmental training and practice.

Line of Succession

Second in line to the Norwegian throne, Princess Ingrid Alexandra is on a trajectory to become Norway’s second female monarch. Her father, Crown Prince Haakon, secured her place in the line of succession by changing the law to allow first-born daughters to ascend the throne. As she approaches her 20th birthday on January 21, the princess continues to balance her royal duties with a commitment to education and personal interests, including skiing, boxing, and surfing, where she earned a gold medal in the Norwegian surfing championship for juniors in October 2020.

For more European news click here