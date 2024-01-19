Vélez-Málaga Revamps Notorious Black Spot

By Catherine McGeer •
Vélez-Málaga Takes Action
Image: Velezmalaga.es
IN a proactive move to address a notorious traffic black spot, the Vélez-Málaga City Council has commenced the redevelopment of the intersection at Camino de Algarrobo and Calle Artesanos.
This transformation is set to include the construction of a roundabout, serving as a pivotal connection to the upcoming Camino de Algarrobo. Citing persistent road safety issues, Infrastructure Councillor Jesús María Claros unveiled the plans, emphasising the urgent need for intervention due to numerous accidents in the area.
To facilitate the construction of the roundabout, the city has undertaken the expropriation of two private properties, the corner residence and the tejar enclosure. Current efforts involve the clearance and preparation of the designated space for the impending roundabout.
Claros explained that the corner residence will be completely demolished to ensure the necessary surface area, while the tejar enclosure requires the removal of some external structures. Once the space is cleared, the construction will progress to establish new road boundaries, to prevent further road safety issues in this Vélez-Málaga zone.
