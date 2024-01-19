Where can Brits vote?

By Bill Anderson • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 14:18

Can Brits in Spain vote anywhere?

The issue of voting as a resident in Spain still seems to be causing some confusion among the resident British community. A reader’s question is ‘Do Brits with TIE, but temporary residency, get a vote at all?’

Predictably, there is not a short answer to this, but let’s take one at a time.

European elections: the simple answer is no you can’t. Even with a temporary TIE you are considered a full resident in Spain, and as the UK is no longer a member of the EU, we are not permitted. Having Spanish residency does not entitle us to the same voting rights as a native Spaniard.

Spanish elections: the only Spanish elections TIE holders may be able to vote in are Spanish local elections (for local councils). Once a person has been resident for three years, they do have the right to vote in Council elections, and given that the next are in May 2027, anyone who currently hold a TIE, even if it is still ‘temporary’ will be eligible. Having said this, British residents have to register to vote in a very short timescale prior to each election. In the 2023 elections, it was around 6 weeks from early December to mid-January. Presumably these dates will be announced on an election by election basis. These are the only elections we can vote in in Spain.

UK elections: Additionally, you will still have the right to vote in UK elections. The UK government has just removed the exclusion for people who have been away from the UK for more than 15 years, so all Brits living in Spain, or elsewhere, will be able to vote in UK national elections.