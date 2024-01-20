Cairo bookfest: Norwegian literature takes centre stage

By Catherine McGeer •
Norway's Literary Elegance Takes Centre Stage
THE 55th Cairo International Book Fair is set to become a gateway for Norwegian literature as Norway takes centre stage as the guest country for this grand literary event.
Hilde Klemetsdal, the ambassador of Norway to Egypt, expressed her sincere gratitude for the invitation, stating that the fair, renowned as one of the world’s largest and oldest in the Arab world, presents an exciting opportunity to showcase Norway’s literature, art, and culture to an Arab audience. The Cairo International Book Fair serves as a platform for publishers, authors, and literary enthusiasts from around the world.
In a joint press conference with Minister of Culture Nevine El-Kilani, Ambassador Klemetsdal highlighted the significance of the fair as a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue. She announced that Crown Princess Mette-Marit would inaugurate the Norwegian program at the fair, and Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide would also be actively participating in the opening ceremonies.
The Norwegian program, spanning 13 days, aims to introduce Egypt and the Arab world to the rich literary heritage of Norway, featuring the works of the acclaimed Nobel laureate Jon Fosse, whose writings have been translated into Arabic. Fosse stands as a prominent figure in contemporary literature and is widely recognised as one of the most universally acclaimed playwrights.
The program, designed by the main exhibitor Norwegian Literature Abroad (NORLA), will showcase Norway’s world-class authors, with some in attendance to engage with their Egyptian readers. The fair, scheduled to take place from January 25 to February 6 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in New Cairo, promises an enriching experience for literature enthusiasts.
