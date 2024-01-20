Run away with Santa Pola's International Half Marathon.

By Anna Ellis •
The 32nd International Half Marathon in Santa Pola is a highly significant event.
The run currently ranks as the second most important in the Valencian Community.
This year, with over 5,500 registrations, the marathon is attracting more than 400 participants from various countries.
Notably, President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazon, is set to participate in the run.
Roque Alemañ, President of the Santa Pola Athletics Club, emphasized the record-breaking presence of 400 foreign athletes, leveraging the proximity to the airport.
Among the registered participants, there are 91 from the United Kingdom, 73 from Norway, 39 from Poland, and representatives from 20 other nationalities.
Spanish runners include 2,692 from Alicante, 752 from Murcia, and 451 from Albacete.
The marathon, scheduled for January 21, starts at 10:30 AM in Santa Pola, covering a scenic 21-kilometre route along the coast.
This event not only attracts local participants but also draws international runners, making it a prominent and diverse sporting occasion.
