Teatro Las Lagunas programme

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 13:30
Theatre programme
Photo: Mijas Town Hall
Mijas Town Hall, through the Culture Department, has announced the cultural programme of the Teatro Las Lagunas, scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. The programme is made up of more than twenty activities aimed at all audiences, including theatre, music, dance and comedy, among others.
The children’s and family programme occupies a prominent place. Examples of this are the productions of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ (January 27), ‘Encanto Oriental’ (February 3), ‘The Three Little Pigs’ (February 11), ‘Mirabel, a musical with charm’ (February 18) and ‘Alice’ (March 3).
The Councillor for Culture, Juan Carlos Maldonado, presented at a press conference the poster with the proposals and thanked the technicians, “for their contribution, their contribution and love for the culture of Mijas”.
In addition, the Teatro Las Lagunas will once again be the setting for other events that are traditionally held in its facilities, such as the gala on March 8 to commemorate International Women’s Day, the Andalucian Theatre Festival and the festival ‘Mijas, un pueblo de cine’ (Mijas, a film village).
The booklet with the quarterly programme will be distributed in various municipal offices, in the shops of the area and in the culture section of the Town Hall website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.