Teatro Las Lagunas programme

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 13:30

Theatre programme Photo: Mijas Town Hall

Mijas Town Hall, through the Culture Department, has announced the cultural programme of the Teatro Las Lagunas, scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. The programme is made up of more than twenty activities aimed at all audiences, including theatre, music, dance and comedy, among others.

The children’s and family programme occupies a prominent place. Examples of this are the productions of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ (January 27), ‘Encanto Oriental’ (February 3), ‘The Three Little Pigs’ (February 11), ‘Mirabel, a musical with charm’ (February 18) and ‘Alice’ (March 3).

The Councillor for Culture, Juan Carlos Maldonado, presented at a press conference the poster with the proposals and thanked the technicians, “for their contribution, their contribution and love for the culture of Mijas”.

In addition, the Teatro Las Lagunas will once again be the setting for other events that are traditionally held in its facilities, such as the gala on March 8 to commemorate International Women’s Day, the Andalucian Theatre Festival and the festival ‘Mijas, un pueblo de cine’ (Mijas, a film village).

The booklet with the quarterly programme will be distributed in various municipal offices, in the shops of the area and in the culture section of the Town Hall website.