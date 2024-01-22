Duchess in ‘good spirits’ despite skin cancer battle

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 12:16

Sarah Ferguson speaking in November 2023. Credit: SarahTheDuchess/X

Following her recovery from breast cancer last year, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York now faces another fight against malignant melanoma, a severe form of skin cancer.

In July 2023, the 64-year-old duchess underwent a significant mastectomy operation, an eight-hour procedure at King Edward VII Hospital in London. This was a response to a breast cancer diagnosis discovered during a routine mammography.

The discovery was made during follow-up surgery in which several moles were removed and examined. One was identified as malignant melanoma, which marks a new chapter in her health struggles.

A family’s history with cancer

The Duchess’s recent diagnosis is not her family’s first encounter with cancer. Her father, Major Ronald Ferguson, also battled skin cancer before his death in March 2003 due to a heart attack.

Additionally, Sarah Ferguson’s close friend Carolyn Cotterell succumbed to skin cancer in 1999, highlighting the personal impact of the disease on her life.

Understanding melanoma

According to the NHS, melanoma is a type of skin cancer capable of spreading to other body areas, and primarily results from ultraviolet light exposure from the sun and sunbeds, with surgery being the main treatment.

Risk factors include age, pale skin, numerous moles, and a familial history of skin cancer. Prevention is possible by taking careful safety precautions while in the sun such as regular sunscreen application.

What to look out for

Key indicators of melanoma include new moles or changes in existing ones. The NHS reports: ‘Melanomas can appear anywhere on your body, but they’re more common in areas that are often exposed to the sun.’

Melanomas typically have an irregular shape or edges, whereas normal moles are usually round with smooth edges.

Melanomas are often a mix of 2 or more colours, normal moles usually are just one colour.

Melanomas are generally larger than normal moles, often more than 6mm wide.

A mole that changes over time in size, shape or colour may be a melanoma.

Swollen, sore, bleeding, itchy, or crusty moles also warrant medical attention. Early detection significantly increases the ease of treatment.

Melanoma statistics around the world

According to statistics from the World Cancer Research Fund International here are the global melanoma skin cancer incidence rates in 2020. Australia had the highest overall rate of skin melanoma in 2020, followed by New Zealand.

Australia – 16,171 New Zealand – 2,801 Denmark – 2,886 The Netherlands – 8,310 Norway – 2,567 Sweden – 4,266 Switzerland – 3,357 Germany – 31,468 Slovenia – 735 Finland – 2,090

Duchess’s determined spirit

The Duchess has been at the forefront of cancer awareness. As recently as November 2023, she highlighted her association with the V foundation (Victory over cancer)

On Twitter/X she said: As a long-time supporter of cancer research through my work with the Teenage Cancer Trust and @Sarahs_Trust_, I am looking forward to working with the V Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Committee.’

At the time she announced: ‘My own recent illness was detected and treated using the very latest in medical technology that is the result of the hard work of scientists working in this field, and I could not be more thankful.’

Despite these health setbacks, Ferguson, remains optimistic. A spokesperson for the Duchess expressed her resolve, saying, ‘Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.’

They further elaborated on the vigilant efforts of her dermatologist in identifying the issue during reconstructive surgery post-mastectomy, emphasizing the importance of mole examination for signs of melanoma.

The statement added: ‘She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

‘Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the duchess remains in good spirits.”

After her breast cancer treatment, she shared her experiences on her podcast, ‘Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,’ co-hosted with Sarah Jane Thompson.

There, she described herself as ‘extraordinarily lucky’ that the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes and encouraged other women to undergo regular check-ups.

Duchess’s message of awareness and hope

Sarah Ferguson’s journey is a testament to the importance of early detection and the power of a positive outlook in the face of adversity.

Her experience serves as a reminder of the critical nature of regular health check-ups and the significance of raising awareness about cancer prevention and treatment.