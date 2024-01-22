Garrucha paves the way for residents with diabetes

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 14:42

Assisting diabetic residents Shutterstock/2373161071

Garrucha now has a retinograph. The device has been installed by The Northern Health Management Area of Almeria in the local Health Centre to provide assistance to users with diabetes.

The installment is part of the Andalusian Diabetic Retinopathy Early Detection Program, which will provide assistance to users with diabetes in the Almeria towns of Garrucha, Mojacar and Turre.

During 2023, around 2,000 tests were carried out in the Northern Health Management Area of Almeria to screen for Diabetic Retinopathy.

Early detection is paramount. During the examination of the patient three photographs are obtained of each fundus of the eye and the screening doctor then interpretes the results. Any images considered pathological or doubtful are transferred to the reference ophthalmologist.

This new procedure not only assists in the detection and treatment of DR, but also avoids unnecessary trips for the patients to hospital centres.