Visit the Town of Witches

By John Smith •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 11:22
A huge spider greets visitors
Credit: Soportujar Facebook
On the face of it, the village of Soportujar in the central part of the Alpujarra region of Granada is just like any other small community in the mountainous area.
In actual fact, it has gained notoriety by positioning itself as the home of witches and the entire tiny municipality invites visitors to enjoy the slightly spooky feeling as you walk through the narrow winding streets not knowing what you are going to see next.
Soportujar can trace its history back to the 13th Century and was occupied at one stage by the Moors and then became firmly Christian and despite the façade of paganism still recognises all of the Catholic feast days.
There is a history of fables about witches and other supernatural beings, but a little like the Blue Smurf village of Juzcar, someone thought that to amplify the supernatural side of the village would be good for tourism and the local economy, so the Town of Witches was born in 2007.
As well as numbers, houses invariably have a witch on her broomstick, the central fountain features witches, snakes appear out of walls, there are broomsticks to take selfies on, somehow Hansel and Gretel’s house made of sweets has found its way there and a giant spider commands one wall.
There are plenty of other macabre attractions including several black cats as well as shops selling all that a budding young witch might need and imagine what the town is like come Halloween!
Parking may be a bit difficult and there aren’t too many places to stay or indeed eat but any young lover of Hogwarts or the supernatural in general will be a much happier sightseer than if you just visit one of those pretty, but possibly bland, simple white villages.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
