Santa Pola's shining star: Claudia Sempere crowned Miss Alicante. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
Claudia Napoletano Sempere, a young native of Santa Pola, recently clinched the title of Miss Grand Alicante 2023.
After winning the provincial contest, Claudia will represent the province in the national Miss Grand España 2024 pageant in April.
Miss Grand International, founded by Thai television producer Nawat Itsaragrisil, is a globally significant pageant with over 10 million followers on social networks.
Each year, more than 70 contestants compete internationally.
Expressing her joy, Santa Pola’s, Mayor Loreto Serrano stated, “I am very happy for Claudia”
“We offer our full support to Claudia as she pursues her goals not only for the national title but also on the international stage.”
Juan de Dios Navarro from the Alicante Provincial Council expressed delight, noting, “Claudia is a reference for the 141 municipalities of the province, and we are confident that she will be the next Miss Grand Spain.”
The newly crowned Miss Grand Alicante, Claudia Napoletano, expressed gratitude, saying, “I want to thank everyone because I didn’t expect so much support.”
“As I approach the national pageant, I hope to give my best, representing both Santa Pola and the province of Alicante at the top.”
