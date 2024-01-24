Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 15:13

Proceeds from Pinoso’s San Silvestre sports race charity donation. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Pinoso Donation

On January 19, the proceeds from the San Silvestre sports race in Pinoso were delivered to the Association of Relatives and Patients with Alzheimer’s (RESPIR). A total of €410 will help the charity to continue holding workshops with professionals specialising in the disease, as well as various activities.

Record Breaking

Torrevieja has confirmed that the National Amateur Theatre Competition is considering the record-breaking 63 applications received from 21 provinces throughout Spain, including Madrid, Segovia, Murcia, Huesca, Barcelona, Zamora, Badajoz, Almería, Tarragona, Burgos, Valencia, Cádiz, Castellón, Ciudad Real, Alicante, Seville, Granada, La Rioja, Zaragoza, Cantabria, and Toledo.

Trial Run

Alicante City Council has given approval for a trial run to extend the opening hours of the Benalúa Market until 5:00 PM. The decision, made in collaboration with stallholders, is a pilot test aimed at updating and modifying the future ordinance of the four municipal markets.

Planting History

Elche City Council is set to embark on its most extensive tree-planting initiative to date. The planting will involve the introduction of a thousand new trees strategically placed in areas such as Carrús, Toscar, Sector V, Altabix, and Centro, where additional shade is needed.

Bobbys on Beat

The Mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, welcomed the eight new Local Police officers who took up their roles in mid-January. While welcoming the new police officers, the Mayor confirmed, “It is good news for Orihuela and for the Local Police that January brings us new police agents.”

Brown Bin

Brown bins will arrive in Aspe in 2024 and are intended to exclusively collect organic waste: food scraps, fruit, and vegetables. The selective separation of paper and cardboard, packaging, glass, oil, and organic matter in the private home is essential so that the volume of municipal waste is reduced, and the European Commission does not sanction the City Council.

World Vision

Until January 26, the heart of solidarity beats stronger at Zenia Boulevard with the presence of Solidarity Stands run by the World Vision Association.

This humanitarian development organisation, rooted in Christian values, tirelessly works with children, youth, families, and communities globally to reduce poverty and injustice.

You can join this noble cause and collaborate to protect the most vulnerable children.

World Vision invites you to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most, irrespective of their religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.

The commitment to solidarity extends throughout the day, from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM and then from 4:00.PM until 8:00.PM at Zenia Boulevard.

Zenia Boulevard request that you visit their Solidarity Stands and contribute to building a better world with World Vision.

Your help truly makes a difference!

Clinching Gold

On January 21, the Torrevieja’s Real Club Nautico’s seasoned rowing team clinched the gold medal at the IV Regatta of the SUMA Rowing League, while their veteran counterparts secured the silver in Benidorm.

The bay of Benidorm set the stage for a competitive gathering, drawing 60 teams from 15 clubs across the Valencian Community.

Organised by the Rowing Federation of the Valencian Community and the host club, in collaboration with the Benidorm City Council’s Department of Sports, the event showcased 540 athletes across various categories.

The Benidorm Nautical Club served as the venue, where teams, spanning from cadets to male and female veterans, as well as the SCM (Overcome Breast Cancer) teams, converged.

Representing the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja were two teams: female and male veterans, both making their mark on the podium.

The event, boasting a 5,000-metre route for the absolute and veteran categories, attracted a substantial crowd of enthusiasts, including athletes and spectators alike.

Medieval music

Alicante’s Las Cigarreras Cultural Centre is set to host a concert by the Capella Academy of Ministers on Saturday, January 27, at 7:30.PM.

The renowned medieval music ensemble will present the program titled “Palace Musical Songbook: Music in the Times of the Catholic Monarchs.”

Directed by Carles Magraner since its inception in 1987, Capella de Ministrers is an international reference group in historical music, showcasing young talents with scholarships from the academy.

Nayma Beldjilali, the Councilor for Culture, expressed her excitement, stating, “It is a true luxury to be able to feature the performance of the Academy in Alicante.”

“Capella de Ministrers has, since its establishment, conducted excellent research work to bring the Spanish musical heritage closer to its rightful place, spanning from the Middle Ages to the 19th century.”

The highlight of the evening will be the Palace Musical Songbook, a cultural treasure from the early 16th century containing a collection of over 450 compositions compiled at the court of the Catholic Monarchs.

Many of these works are attributed to the esteemed composer Juan del Encina.