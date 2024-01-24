Rafa Nadal’s Zel Hotels expand

By John Smith •
Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 17:41
Announcement of the launch of the Zel brand
Credit: Zel Hotels Facebook
Certain sports stars seem to be happy to invest in hotels and Rafa Nadal, followed in the footsteps of Lionel Messi when he opened his first in Palmanova last year.
He has teamed up with Mallorca’s giant hotel chain Melia to create the Zel range and there are now confirmed plans for the opening of a further four Zel Hotels this year.
Two will be in Spain, Madrid and Tossa del Mar (Costa Brava) and the other two will be in the Dominican Republic and Mexico.
Looking forward however, and as reported in Euro Weekly News previously, now that Nadal is an Ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation and is opening a tennis academy in Saudi Arabia, the next step for Zel is that country and possibly other luxury outlets in Middle Eastern holiday destinations, especially Dubai.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
