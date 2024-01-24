Rafa Nadal’s Zel Hotels expand

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 17:41

Announcement of the launch of the Zel brand Credit: Zel Hotels Facebook

Certain sports stars seem to be happy to invest in hotels and Rafa Nadal, followed in the footsteps of Lionel Messi when he opened his first in Palmanova last year.

He has teamed up with Mallorca’s giant hotel chain Melia to create the Zel range and there are now confirmed plans for the opening of a further four Zel Hotels this year.

Two will be in Spain, Madrid and Tossa del Mar (Costa Brava) and the other two will be in the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

Looking forward however, and as reported in Euro Weekly News previously, now that Nadal is an Ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation and is opening a tennis academy in Saudi Arabia, the next step for Zel is that country and possibly other luxury outlets in Middle Eastern holiday destinations, especially Dubai.