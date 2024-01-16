Rafa Nadal links with Saudi Arabia

By John Smith •
Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 10:55
Rafa Nadal in Saudi Arabia
Credit: Saudi Ministry of Sport screenshot
The Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) has unveiled a new collaboration with Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal.
Just when you think that he has just about done everything, the Mallorcan born tennis star has joined the many professional sports stars in hitching himself to the Saudi bandwagon.
In this partnership, the tennis icon assumes the role of “Ambassador of the Federation,” with a goal to inspire the next generation, promote tennis as a sport in the Kingdom, and contribute to the overall development of sports in the region.
Already heading a tennis academy in Manacor, Mallorca in partnership with Movistar, it is now planned that something similar will be created in Saudi Arabia which will feature state-of-the-art facilities and employ the latest training methods, aiming to cultivate emerging talents in the realm of tennis.
“The academy in Diriyah represents a long-term commitment to tennis and the Kingdom. Serving as a centre of learning, it aims to expedite the journey of talented individuals in tennis, providing players with an ideal environment to learn and enhance their competitive abilities,” Nadal said.
As with other sports personalities either moving to or becoming associated with Saudi Arabia, there has been some international criticism of Nadal’s decision.
