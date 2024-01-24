Starlite in Estepona: ‘strategic interest’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 13:39

Starlite Estepona Photo: Junta de Andalucia

The Junta de Andalucia has noted the intention to build a venue for the Starlite festival in Estepona and declared the project to be a business investment of strategic interest for Andalucia. The ‘Starlite Music World’ in Estepona will have a planned investment of €286 million and will create 450 jobs.

‘Starlite Music World‘ will bring together various cultural, hotel, gastronomic and educational activities. Theproject, located in the La Panera area of Estepona which is close to Selwo Zoo and La Resina Golf Club, foresees the construction of ‘A City of music’ and ‘Audiovisual City’.

The first will have an eleven hectare area and the creation of a boulevard with a lake, a central square, restaurants, an artists’ area and an auditorium for large musical shows with a capacity for 15,000 people. It also envisages a hotel with a capacity for 200 rooms and a conference centre, among others.

‘The Audiovisual City’ will occupy almost six hectares and will consist of several recording studios and sets of between 1,500 and 3,000 square metres, equipment warehouses and internal service areas.

Since 2019, a total of 19 projects have been declared of Strategic Interest in Andalucia, which will involve an expected investment of €3,848 million and an estimated total creation of more than 20,000 jobs.