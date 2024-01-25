By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 16:27

Capturing equality: Torrevieja's photography contest. Image: Victor Prilepa / Shutterstock.com.

Torrevieja has announced its photography contest titled “The legacy of our women“.

The aim is to promote equality between men and women and highlight the achievements, struggles, and progress made by women in attaining their rights.

The contest, organised by the Department of Equality, aims to encourage social participation and challenge stereotypes related to gender roles.

The theme of the contest revolves around capturing the image of women in the 21st century, emphasising achievements, social advances, the elimination of stereotypes, and the promotion of egalitarian attitudes between women and men.

The contest is open to all individuals over 16 years of age, regardless of their place of residence.

Entries must be submitted by February 20, in one of two formats.

Digital Format: Photographs can be sent in JPG format via email to serviciossociales.clopez@torrevieja.eu

The email should include the participant’s name, contact details, date of birth, title of the photograph, and a confirmation email will mark the completion of the submission.

Printed Format: Participants can submit printed photographs along with the required details at the municipal offices located on Calle Maldonado (Department of Education and Senior Citizens) between 10:00AM and 1:00.PM.