News in Brief: Costa Blanca North

25 Jan 2024

The Benidorm Sustainable and Inclusive Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) has been completed with an investment exceeding €11.5m. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

Special Award

The Beltén Association of El Campello has been deservedly honoured by the Association of Nativity Scene Makers of Alicante with a special distinction. This recognition sets apart the artisans who contribute to the group’s extensive work in creating a new nativity scene every year.

Trial Run

Alicante City Council has given approval for a trial run to extend the opening hours of the Benalúa Market until 5:00 PM. The decision, made in collaboration with stallholders, is a pilot test aimed at updating and modifying the future ordinance of the four municipal markets.

Trees Galore

Over the weekend of January 20 and 21, the planting of native Mediterranean trees occurred on the municipal plot of Les Deveses, adjacent to the Pueblo Andaluz urbanization in Dénia. The initiative aims to conserve and restore the native Mediterranean forest in a municipal green area spanning 7,500 square metres.

Put it out

Ashes from a poorly extinguished fireplace have been thrown into bins which end up setting the container alight. This is the situation that has been repeating itself in l’Alfàs del Pi, and eight container bins have been now been burnt down.

Big Brother

Calpe Local Police will soon have a Drone Unit with which it is intended to carry out surveillance and control of beaches, urbanisations, and wooded areas. The project is already budgeted and is currently going through the tender process.

Tourist Municipality

Xàbia (Javea) City Council is now a certified tourist municipality, meeting 2020 decree standards for sustainability, accessibility, quality tourism services, competitiveness, and employment improvement. The title signifies Xàbia’s commitment to intelligent tourist destination management, ensuring comprehensive and inclusive accessibility in line with regulations.

Red Prawn Route

The Dénia Red Prawn has been selected as one of the five candidates in the category of Best Gastronomic Route in Spain for the Second Edition of the National Geographic Travel Readers’ Awards.

AEHTMA announced this recognition, and the results are expected to be published in the February edition of Viajes National Geographic magazine, along with digital platforms and social networks.

The recognition highlights the Dénia Red Prawn route, describing it as a journey that starts at the fish market in Dénia, tracing this coveted seafood to the Municipal Market, the Sea Museum, and the finest restaurants in the region.

Readers and followers of the magazine have the opportunity to vote for their preferences, with voting open until February 11.

The Spanish-speaking community of travellers can learn about each nominee in their respective categories through the magazine’s channels to make an informed decision.

Amy Winehouse

Join the fun at Saxo in Moraira on Wednesday, January 31, at 6:00 PM for an enjoyable evening at the fabulous Amy Winehouse Tribute Show.

Enjoy songs from the multi-platinum-selling albums Frank and Back To Black along with other songs from Amy’s live shows.

Entrance is free, all Saxo asks is that you come and have a good time, grab a drink, and immerse yourself in the music!

Relax in the Saxo Chill Out Garden, where you can choose from a variety of drinks and food options.

The garden opens an hour before the event starts and stays open late into the night.

Find your way to Saxo, located at Carretera Moraira-Calpe 03724, Moraira.

For more details, reach out via email at info@saxomoraira.com or call (+34) 627825732.

Completed projects

The Benidorm Sustainable and Inclusive Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) has been completed with an investment exceeding €11.5m and the completion of 17 projects.

The EDUSI aimed to improve various aspects of the city, focusing on sustainability and inclusivity.

Among the completed projects are the renovation and improvement of nearly thirty streets and squares in neighbourhoods like Els Tolls, Colonia Madrid, and the surroundings of Maravall, Jaime I, and El Cruce.

Additionally, the creation of El Moralet Park, covering one million square metres of green forest area, is a notable accomplishment.

The investment in these projects was made possible through European funds, with the City Council certifying works amounting to €11,529,546.82, representing 54.29 per cent of the total strategy.

These projects include mobility improvements, renovations of key areas like Jaime I Avenue, implementation of remote reading in drinking water meters, acquisition of homes for social use, and actions for electronic administration and digital literacy.