Shop smart: Ways to slash your supermarket bills

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 16:26

Image of supermarket shopping. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

With the continual rise in grocery prices, navigating the supermarket without overspending is a challenge. Here are just a few tips on how to optimise your food expenses effectively.

Implementing small, consistent changes can lead to significant savings over time. Here are some savvy strategies to keep your supermarket spending in check.

A shopping list

Okay so it’s an obvious one, but creating a family shopping list is crucial. By collectively deciding on necessary items, you can avoid impulse buys and stick to essentials. It’s vital to follow this list strictly, resisting the lure of unnecessary purchases.

Choose value brands wisely

Opting for store brands, often referred to as ‘white label’ products, can cut your grocery bill significantly. These products offer good quality at lower prices, with the potential of saving you around 35 to 45 per cent annually.

This doesn’t mean forgoing all premium brands, rather, it’s about identifying where brand choice truly matters. In cases where brand isn’t a key factor, switching to more affordable store brands can make a big difference.

Shop at cost-effective stores

The choice of supermarket can impact your budget substantially. The price difference for the same items can vary greatly among stores.

In Spain, for instance, supermarkets like Dani, Deza, Tifer, Family Cash, Más Ahorro, Super Carmela, and Alcampo are known for their affordability. It’s worth doing some research and choosing the supermarket that offers the best value for money.

Additional tips to save more

Avoid shopping on an empty stomach to resist impulse buys, especially unhealthy snacks. Always compare the cost per kilo or unit, rather than just the total price. This helps in identifying truly cost-effective options.

If you have ample storage, take advantage of bulk buying and special offers like ‘buy one get one half price’ or ‘three for the price of two’ on items you regularly use.

Finally, make the most of loyalty programs offered by supermarkets such as Carrefour, Dia, Consum, or Alcampo for additional discounts and savings.

Implementing these strategies can significantly reduce your supermarket spending, leading to substantial savings over time. Remember, small changes can make a big difference.