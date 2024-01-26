The latest Loch Ness Monster sighting – spoiler – it’s not the colour you think!

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 20:45
One of the most famous ‘proofs’ of Nessie
Credit: Marmaduke Arundel "Duke" Wetherell/Creative Commons
The latest sighting of the famously illusive Loch Ness Monster was recorded on January 24, 2024, and the tourist who saw it claims he was most surprised by the colour.
Jarod Strong was close to Urquhart Castle on the banks of the loch, near Inverness, Scotland when he says he spotted the mysterious monster. However, although being surprised at the sight of old Nessie, he reveals the thing that shocked him most was that it wasn’t green!
Jarod said: “I was near the castle with my family at about 1pm when I noticed a little movement in the water. Then the water started to move a bit more and a long shape came out of the water. It wasn’t the green which I thought he would be, it was more a dark grey colour. Then it quickly went away again but as it was going back under I could see a longer body”
The sighting apparently lasted about four or five seconds and the creature was spotted right in the middle of the loch.
Unfortunately for Loch Ness enthusiasts, it all happened so quickly that Jarod was unable to take a photo.
The incident has been reported to The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, as each year more and more people come forward to claim that they have spotted the creature of legend, or not!
The register is managed by Nessie expert Gary Campbell, who has been performing this role since 1996.
In August of 2023, following reports of sightings over the summer, a huge search for Nessie took place, which included the use of drones. No concrete evidence is reported to have been found.
So, what do you think, is the Loch Ness monster really out there? For now only a few lucky ones who have managed to catch a glimpse can say they are truly sure.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.