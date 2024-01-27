ALMUÑÉCAR GO! Manga and alternative culture expo

By Catherine McGeer •
Family fun at Manga Expo
ALMUÑECAR is gearing up for its first Manga and Alternative Culture Expo, Almuñécar Go! on February 3 and 4 at the ‘Río Verde’ fairgrounds tent. Organised by the Youth Council and Events GO! the event boasts Pablo Domínguez, the voice of Goku from ‘Dragon Ball,’ as a special guest.
The event is aimed at ages 16 to 30, Almuñécar Go! offers over 45 activities, including video games, sports, crafts, exhibitions, and more. Director Antonio Camacho highlights a family-friendly environment, encouraging parents to join. The expo runs from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, with a €4 entry fee allowing attendees to come and go freely. Tickets are available at the tent’s box office, and Sunday February 4 offers a 2-for-1 deal. Minors under 16 accompanied by an adult enter for free, promoting family participation. Francisco Rodríguez invites youth to the event, with hopes for its continued success. Stay tuned to Almuñecar Town Hall’s social media for ticket giveaways until the event.
