By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 15:51

Inces Theatre Photo: Shutterstock / Micael Reyes

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the programme for the 2024 Gibraltar International Drama Festival that will be held from Monday to Saturday March 11 to 16.

All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre as follows:

Monday March 11 at 7pm, Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘William & The World’, a Children’s Play by Julian Felice

Theatre Makers presents: ‘My Second Best Bed, a Light Drama by Barry Syder

Tuesday March 12 at 7pm, Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘All Of Us’, a Feminist Ensemble Piece by Julian Felice

Theatre Makers presents: ‘Bull’, a Black Comedy by Mike Bartlett

Wednesday March 13 at 7pm, Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘The almost complete works of William Shakespeare’, a Comedy by The Reduced Shakespeare Company

GAMPA presents: ‘What I (Don’t) Know About Autism’, a Dramedy by Jody O’Neill

Thursday March 14 at 7pm

The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘For the Love Of’, a Black Comedy by Hannah Mifsud

Westside School Gibraltar presents: ‘Medusa’, a Serious Drama Performance in the style of Physical Theatre by Eva de Vincenzi, Ayla Santos Pizarro, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Chloe Read and Anna Richardson

MCSL Company presents: ‘On the Dotted Line’, a Comedy/Drama by A. P. Chekhov

Friday March 15 at 7pm

Gibraltar College BTEC Acting presents: ‘The Trial (An Extract)’, a Drama by Steven Berkoff

Sotogrande Players presents: ‘Noses Off’, a Farce/Comedy by Don Zolidis

Dramatis Personae presents: ‘Fanboy’, a Drama by Joe Sellman-Leave

Saturday March 16 at 7pm

Gala Night: the Festival Gala Night will include the top two plays as well as the overall winner. The awards ceremony will follow the staging of plays.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now via www.buytickets.gi and prices are as follows:

Each performance session – £10.00

Gala Night – £15.00

Season Ticket – £40.00

Student Season Ticket – £25.00

For more information, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or call 20067236.