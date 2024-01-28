Driving discounts: Gandia’s car parking voucher scheme

By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 16:13

Councillors Salvador Gregori and Elena Moncho. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia.

The Councillor responsible for car parks in Gandia, Salvador Gregori, has provided an overview of the voucher parking scheme.

The scheme involved shops offering discount vouchers paying for car parking in Serpis and Prado throughout 2023

The discounts were applied to customers who made purchases in the 122 shops in the city participating in the initiative.

The mayor highlighted the inclusivity of the initiative, urging businesses of all types and in all areas of the town, including the Grau and the beach, to join the project in 2024.

The goal is to provide a valuable service to customers at a competitive price.

In total, the participating establishments offered 23,068 commercial actions, resulting in a discount of €56,597 to their customers.

The discounts included 5,817 one-hour tickets, 7,428 two-hour tickets, 3,368 three-hour tickets, and 6,455 four-hour tickets.

Under the initiative, when a business provides a 60-minute discount, the City Council covers half of the value.

The same principle applies to the other ticket durations, where the council always contributes to covering one of the hours offered.

This measure is part of the strategy to support local trade.