The sixth €1 car park in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 20:32

1 Euro car park Photo: Malaga 360

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, and representatives of the company Innovaciones Técnicas y Recursos Constructivos S.A., have signed the contract for the construction of the sixth public car park in the area around the church of El Carmen, which will cost users just €1 per day.

The works, which will begin in the next few days, will be carried out with an investment of over €10 million part of which is financed by the European Union – Next Generation fund.

This new public car park will be located next to the Nuestra Señora del Carmen church and will have 322 parking spaces distributed over three underground levels. The work will be completed over a period of 20 months. Once finished, the Town Hall will create a plaza in the area and the current surface car park will be maintained.

This new public car park will become the sixth of its kind to form part of the network of car parks deployed at the points where the greatest need for parking is detected, such as those located on Avenida San Lorenzo, at the new Town Hall, in Plaza Antonia Guerrero, in the Athletics Stadium and in Plaza del Ajedrez.