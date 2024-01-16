The sixth €1 car park in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Jan 2024 • 20:32
1 Euro car park
Photo: Malaga 360
The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, and representatives of the company Innovaciones Técnicas y Recursos Constructivos S.A., have signed the contract for the construction of the sixth public car park in the area around the church of El Carmen, which will cost users just €1 per day.
The works, which will begin in the next few days, will be carried out with an investment of over €10 million part of which is financed by the European Union – Next Generation fund.
This new public car park will be located next to the Nuestra Señora del Carmen church and will have 322 parking spaces distributed over three underground levels. The work will be completed over a period of 20 months. Once finished, the Town Hall will create a plaza in the area and the current surface car park will be maintained.
This new public car park will become the sixth of its kind to form part of the network of car parks deployed at the points where the greatest need for parking is detected, such as those located on Avenida San Lorenzo, at the new Town Hall, in Plaza Antonia Guerrero, in the Athletics Stadium and in Plaza del Ajedrez.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.