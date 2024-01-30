New Sky Tennis Channel coming

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 16:32
Tim Henman partnered Hugh Grant in a charity doubles match
Credit: Tim Henman Charitable Foundation
British tennis lovers will no longer have to wait for Wimbledon to get their fix of strawberries and champagne provided they have a Sky Sports subscription.
The broadcaster has just announced that it will shortly launch the UK’s first TV channel dedicated solely to tennis and from February 11, Sky Sports Tennis and Now will deliver over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA tours as well as exclusive coverage of the US Open.
Two well-respected former players, Tim Henman and Laura Robson will form part of the new team and names of other commentators, no doubt many from the tennis world, will be revealed shortly.
The first week of programming will feature live coverage from the Hologic WTA Tour tournament in Doha, where viewers can watch their favourite players such as Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek.
The action continues with the ATP Tour from Rotterdam, followed by an all-star line-up of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev on court in Doha from February 19.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
