New Sky Tennis Channel coming

By John Smith • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 16:32

British tennis lovers will no longer have to wait for Wimbledon to get their fix of strawberries and champagne provided they have a Sky Sports subscription.

Are you ready for 4,000 matches?

The broadcaster has just announced that it will shortly launch the UK’s first TV channel dedicated solely to tennis and from February 11, Sky Sports Tennis and Now will deliver over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA tours as well as exclusive coverage of the US Open.

Two well-respected former players, Tim Henman and Laura Robson will form part of the new team and names of other commentators, no doubt many from the tennis world, will be revealed shortly.

Programming starts February 11

The first week of programming will feature live coverage from the Hologic WTA Tour tournament in Doha, where viewers can watch their favourite players such as Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek.

The action continues with the ATP Tour from Rotterdam, followed by an all-star line-up of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev on court in Doha from February 19.