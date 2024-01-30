Walking in the air

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 19:14
Photo of the hanging footbridge: Flickr CC / Fernando López
Caminito del Rey opens on Thursday February 1 for the sale of tickets for the period from April to September 2024. Tickets can be purchased at caminitodelrey.info for €10 for general admission and €18 for guided tours.
After improvement work in 2023, El Caminito is the first path in Spain and one of the first in Europe to be accredited as a cardio-safe area, as it has seven defibrillators along its route and staff trained in their use and first aid. In addition, a weather station will soon be installed to supply data to the State Meteorological Agency. In this way, the area’s weather forecast will be more accurate for visitors.
El Caminito del Rey has a visitor reception centre located in the municipality of Ardales, which has a car park with capacity for 240 vehicles. Visitors can park for €2 per day, and can also book when purchasing tickets on the website.
One of the best known parts of the Caminito is the hanging footbridge 105 metres above the ground. The reconstruction of the Caminito del Rey, which reopened to the public at the end of March 2015, transformed it from one of the most dangerous paths in the world into a completely safe route.
During peak times, the Caminito gets booked up quickly so now is the chance to get your tickets for 2024.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
