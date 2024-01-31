Trending:

Caritas couture: Second-hand store opens in Lorca

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 21:00

: Fostering Hope, One Stitch at a Time Image: Shutterstock/ SpeedKingz

CARITAS, a charitable organisation, is gearing up to launch a second-hand clothing store, Moda Re-, on Calle Murillo in the heart of the Lorca.  It will be the third of its kind in the region, following successful stores in Cartagena and Murcia. The 140-square-metre space will undergo renovations with plans to open by late February. The store will offer affordable clothing for men, women, and children,  and will aim to eliminate the stigma associated with charity shops.

CARITAS Redefines Fashion: Moda Re- Second-Hand Store Opens in Lorca, Changing Lives and Mindsets

Caritas also aims to facilitate the employment of individuals at risk of social exclusion through training programs, ensuring better access to job opportunities. The store will have two attendants working in shifts. The donated clothing undergoes comprehensive processing in a Barcelona facility, and only items that are in perfect condition will be available at Moda Re-. They urge a shift in mindset towards second-hand clothing, highlighting its environmental benefits.

For more Costa Calida news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading