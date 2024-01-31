Caritas couture: Second-hand store opens in Lorca

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 21:00

CARITAS, a charitable organisation, is gearing up to launch a second-hand clothing store, Moda Re-, on Calle Murillo in the heart of the Lorca. It will be the third of its kind in the region, following successful stores in Cartagena and Murcia. The 140-square-metre space will undergo renovations with plans to open by late February. The store will offer affordable clothing for men, women, and children, and will aim to eliminate the stigma associated with charity shops.

Caritas also aims to facilitate the employment of individuals at risk of social exclusion through training programs, ensuring better access to job opportunities. The store will have two attendants working in shifts. The donated clothing undergoes comprehensive processing in a Barcelona facility, and only items that are in perfect condition will be available at Moda Re-. They urge a shift in mindset towards second-hand clothing, highlighting its environmental benefits.

