Brexit Verdict: Success or Setback?

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 12:54

Opposing views. Credit: Phovoir/Shutterstock.com

Four years on, has Brexit fulfilled its promises? The moment the United Kingdom officially parted ways with the European Union at 11:00 pm on January 31 2020 marked a new chapter in its history.

The move to leave the EU surprised many after a close run battle, in which Brexiteers won by a narrow margin of 52 per cent to 48 per cent in 2016, revealing a nation deeply divided.

Four years on and the differences are still passionately debated, encompassing a broad range of economic, social, and political discussions.

Public sentiment reveals discontent

An Ipsos poll conducted for the Evening Standard reveals a stark verdict: 57 per cent of Britons view Brexit as a failure, with a mere 13 per cent believing it to be a success.

The dissatisfaction is more pronounced among younger adults, Londoners, and graduates, indicating a generational and geographical divide in opinions.

For instance, 70 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds and 67 per cent of Londoners consider Brexit a failure, underscoring the wide-ranging disillusionment with its outcomes.

Brexit and other global factors

The promise of Brexit was to take back control, enhance the NHS with an additional £350 million a week, secure a lucrative trade deal with America, and usher in a prosperous future.

However, the reality has been different for many. The UK’s economy which has been affected not just by Brexit but also by the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine, has seen 70 per cent of citizens acknowledging a negative impact.

In response to the Evening Standard’s survey one anonymous reply read: ‘Bit unfair don’t you think? Firstly we always knew we would suffer a bit in the short, or even medium term. We voted for a better long term future for our children and grandchildren and our country.

‘So while in that post Brexit confusion, that starting to reset things time, covid threw twenty spanner’s and a £400 billion bill into the works. Then (ras) Putin threw another by going to war.

‘We now have another war with Gaza, North Korea and China playing up and everyone focused on immigration.

‘I don’t find it at all surprising that we haven’t yet been able to start sorting the post Brexit position. Ok, it’s been 4 years, but 4 years of complete turmoil.’

One person pointed out the bitter arguments and accusations of lies in the Brexit campaign leading up to the referendum: ‘”We voted for a better long term future for our children and grandchildren and our country.” Based on lies, as our children and grandchildren know.’

According to the survey, 54 per cent of the population believes Brexit has diminished Britain’s standing on the global stage, adding to the sentiment of lost opportunities.

A counter perspective

Despite widespread criticism, some voices, like former Brexit Secretary Sir David Davis who famously resigned under Theresa May’s leadership, argued that Brexit has yielded positive outcomes, although he admitted it could have been done better.

In an interview on GB News, Davis highlighted the false predictions by remainers compared to the post-Brexit realities. . .’we were told, you’re going to have a million more unemployed. Oh no, actually 150,000 fewer unemployed.’

He also commented on the growth in exports, suggesting a brighter picture than critics admit. Referring to UK exports to Europe, ‘they’ve grown by 14 per cent. . . service exports have gone up by 17 per cent, an all-time record.’

He added: ‘Actually, we’re doing better than Germany, Italy and France. On the all the things that most of the opponents were talking about, we were right, they were wrong.’

Responding to the GBN interview one person agreed with Davis’ comments: ‘He’s right, it could have been better. It would have been better if the Government had given it 100 per cent, instead it allowed the naysayers to clutch on to any possible impediment.’

The Brexit verdict?

The discourse on Brexit remains as divided as the referendum itself, with a significant portion of the populace expressing regret or dissatisfaction.

Yet, there are those who maintain optimism about the long-term benefits, advocating patience and highlighting early signs of success despite challenges.

As Britain navigates its post-Brexit journey, the debate continues, reflecting a nation still grappling with the consequences of its monumental decision.