easyJet Grans Go Free promotion

By John Smith • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 14:45

Grans (or Grandads) can go free Credit: easyJet Holidays

The first-of-its-kind Grans Go Free offer from easyJet Holidays will allow elderly members of the family to travel free of charge on family bookings to several European destinations.

Only five days to qualify

The offer which (which follows up from the previous Kids Go Free promotion) does apply to selected holidays in Spain from the UK and has been launched during the final week of the easyJet Holidays Big Orange Sale, in which customers can get up to £400 off until Monday February 5.

In a poll of 2,000 British adults, over half of those surveyed (56 per cent) said that they regret not spending more time with grandparents and 54 per cent said they hope to bring them on upcoming holidays.

The idea is that easyJet want to persuade more families to take a 3G holiday (the term for vacations with three generations or more) as 77 per cent of those surveyed agreed that the bond between grandparents and grandchildren is one of the most special relationships within a family.

Great deal or cynical sales drive?

Limited spaces for Grans Go Free are on offer. To qualify, the grandparent must be travelling as part of a family booking with at least one child. Proof of age and relation will be taken upon arrival at hotel destination.

Brits can book a free grandparent place by calling 0330 134 8000 from 12pm on Thursday 1st February. For more information about Grans Go Free and how to book, visit www.easyjet.com/en/holidays/grans-go-free.

While a very limited offer, there is no overt sexism involved as Grandads can qualify as well!