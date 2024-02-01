easyJet Grans Go Free promotion

By John Smith •
Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 14:45
Grans (or Grandads) can go free
Credit: easyJet Holidays
The first-of-its-kind Grans Go Free offer from easyJet Holidays will allow elderly members of the family to travel free of charge on family bookings to several European destinations.
The offer which (which follows up from the previous Kids Go Free promotion) does apply to selected holidays in Spain from the UK and has been launched during the final week of the easyJet Holidays Big Orange Sale, in which customers can get up to £400 off until Monday February 5.
In a poll of 2,000 British adults, over half of those surveyed (56 per cent) said that they regret not spending more time with grandparents and 54 per cent said they hope to bring them on upcoming holidays.
The idea is that easyJet want to persuade more families to take a 3G holiday (the term for vacations with three generations or more) as 77 per cent of those surveyed agreed that the bond between grandparents and grandchildren is one of the most special relationships within a family.
Limited spaces for Grans Go Free are on offer. To qualify, the grandparent must be travelling as part of a family booking with at least one child. Proof of age and relation will be taken upon arrival at hotel destination.
Brits can book a free grandparent place by calling 0330 134 8000 from 12pm on Thursday 1st February. For more information about Grans Go Free and how to book, visit www.easyjet.com/en/holidays/grans-go-free.
While a very limited offer, there is no overt sexism involved as Grandads can qualify as well!
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
